Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Heated words unwelcome outside Langley vet hospital

Local letter writer cautions about being rude to others who are also worried about their fur babies

Dear Editor,

On the evening of July 23, I was picking my dog up from the Animal Emergency hospital. She spent nine nights total there since July 3. Countless hours on the phone to ensure she was going okay with her recent Addison’s diagnosis.

I chose to cool my car down for when she finally came home, Temps were still high 20s and the prescribed medications overheat her.

• READ MORE [unrelated]: Ridge Meadows RCMP called in after dog left in vehicle with windows up

I had a man yell at me to shut my car off because his wife couldn’t hear her phone call. After spending over $8,000 in medical bills our 14-pound dog needed the cool car.

The ignorance was completely uncalled for especially after all my family and pup have been through. You then proceeded to give me evil eyes even after we were driving away.

I understand you were going through something terrible with your own fur family member, however you and your wife could have found some other shady spot to have your conversation whereas my car had no shade and in order to provide my miracle pup with a cool environment, I had no choice.

I did shut my car off only, because I was taken aback by your ignorance however I implore you to think of others also.

Laura Kavanaugh, Yorkson

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Thanks to Langley for coming to aid of fire victims

Just Posted

VIDEO: Looking for a knockout against knotweed

How four researchers at Langley-based Trinity Western University are studying invasive plant species

LETTER: Some with U.S. plates are here legitimately

Teacher calls to replace rudeness and harassment with kindness and calm

LETTER: Heated words unwelcome outside Langley vet hospital

Local letter writer cautions about being rude to others who are also worried about their fur babies

LETTER: Thanks to Langley for coming to aid of fire victims

One Madison Place resident expresses her gratitude to all who helped after the ‘catastrophic’ fire

VIDEO: Trainer at Langley animal facility holds swimming lessons for baby otters

Watch Critter Care’s Nathan Wagstaffe help seven young otters go for their first dip

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count jumps to 50

One new care facility outbreak reported in Burnaby

Rollout of COVID-19 Alert app faces criticism over accessibility

App requires users to have Apple or Android phones made in the last five years, and a relatively new operating system

Wild blank Canucks 3-0 to take early NHL play-in series lead

Stalock shuts down Vancouver in opener

Fraser Valley Bandits clinch playoff spot with win

Bandits down Niagara River Lions 70-57 on Sunday, improve to 3-2

Alleged impaired driver sparks small wildfire near Lytton after crash: B.C. RCMP

Good Samaritans prevented the blaze from getting out of control

B.C. First Nation adopts ‘digital twinning’ software to better manage territory

Software allows users to visualize what a mountain might look like if the trees on its slopes were logged

All inquiry recommendations implemented after fatal Port Hardy RCMP shooting: Ministry

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. cleared the RCMP officers involved of wrongdoing

UPDATE: Golden Ears Park reopens after closing due to ‘medical incident’

Expect delays, RCMP say

VIDEO: One wounded in Maple Ridge gun battle

Two vehicles reportedly traded shots while driving down street

Most Read