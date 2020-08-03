LETTER: Heated words unwelcome outside Langley vet hospital

Local letter writer cautions about being rude to others who are also worried about their fur babies

Dear Editor,

On the evening of July 23, I was picking my dog up from the Animal Emergency hospital. She spent nine nights total there since July 3. Countless hours on the phone to ensure she was going okay with her recent Addison’s diagnosis.

I chose to cool my car down for when she finally came home, Temps were still high 20s and the prescribed medications overheat her.

I had a man yell at me to shut my car off because his wife couldn’t hear her phone call. After spending over $8,000 in medical bills our 14-pound dog needed the cool car.

The ignorance was completely uncalled for especially after all my family and pup have been through. You then proceeded to give me evil eyes even after we were driving away.

I understand you were going through something terrible with your own fur family member, however you and your wife could have found some other shady spot to have your conversation whereas my car had no shade and in order to provide my miracle pup with a cool environment, I had no choice.

I did shut my car off only, because I was taken aback by your ignorance however I implore you to think of others also.

Laura Kavanaugh, Yorkson

