LETTER: Helpers lauded after Langley grandmother’s cycling mishap

Act of Kindness on Canada Day 2021

Let me tell you about a wonderful Langley couple that came to our aid Thursday, July 1, 2021. A great Canada Day example of kindness.

I was towing one grandchild in a bike trailer while my other grandchild was riding ahead. While riding, I hit something, broke the trailer hitch, and fell off the bike. Landing hard on the cement and, with the trailer toppled, I assessed the damage.

A couple driving by witnessed the incident and pulled over to offer help. Seeing us and the broken trailer, the man and women hopped out to our aid. They taped up the broken the trailer hitch so the bike was still usable. They checked in on us and offered first aid. Then, since I was not able to walk the bikes and kids and broken trailer home, they offered to deliver the trailer to my resident via their car. Which was not on their way, but they took the extra detour. The kids and I were then able to walk home. These two thoughtful citizens, named Tom and Judi, even came back to make sure we were okay.

Then, going a step further, the following day we came home to a lovely package at the front door. It was a gift bag full of drinks and snacks. The accompanying card said “We helped you with your bike tumble on Thursday, hope you are feeling better today. Judi and Tom (enclosed are a few snacks in case you can’t make it to the store).”

How great is that?

In the midst of the whole ordeal, I was not able to get any contact information for this kind couple. And the note left simple stated their first name. So wherever you are – Thank-you Tom and Judi for your acts of kindness.

Barb Boghean, Walnut Grove

