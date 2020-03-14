LETTER: Heritage road through Langley ‘unsafe’

Several residents share views about the need to repave Old Yale Road

Inaction on the replacement of a section of Old Yale Road is seen as wrong by several Langley letter writers. (Langley Advance Times files)

Dear Editor,

Re: [Old Yale Road needs love, March 6, Langley Advance Times letters]

I couldn’t agree more with Brent Whitelaw, who is concerned about the lumpy and bumpy Old Yale Road.

This road doesn’t just need “love” but in my opinion it is high time that it gets a safety upgrade.

I have seen drivers going all over the road in order to avoid the huge potholes, myself included.

Parents and children of the learning centre, west of the United Churches of Canada, use this road daily, and with drivers trying to avoid the potholes, this is a safety issue.

The fact that this road has a heritage designation is laughable.

Imagine all those roads in Europe.

It would be impossible to drive there if these roads were all declared heritage designations.

So please Township of Langley take action!

Annemieke Vrijmoed, Langley

.

SAFETY FIRST, PLEASE

Dear Editor,

Further to your article about Old Yale Road, it is a sad state of affairs when the historical society takes preservation of a piece of ugly deteriorated dangerous road over life safety of motorists and pedestrians alike.

Chris Johannsen, Langley

.

NEW ROAD OVERDUE

Dear Editor,

Old Yale Road is long overdue for a replacement, yet the Township of Langley would rather twiddle their thumbs and thumb their noses at us, then fix that stupid road.

A road that is hazardous to walk along, drive along, ride your bike on, takes priority over safety because it’s deemed heritage?

The Township of Langley needs to give its head a shake.

Failure to maintain a road that causes someone to be harmed – even damage to a person’s car, can result in the Township being liable.

I guess they are willing to pay for damages than fix a road. Yup, these are elected officials who show very little for common sense.

Sandra Steffan, Langley

HeritageLetter to the EditorRoad conditions