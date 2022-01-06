LETTER: Homemade alternative for hummingbirds

If birdfeeding heaters are sold out, here’s an easy option for some

Mark Morrison made his own heater for his hummingbird feeder, which seems to make for one very content hummingbird. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Dear Editor,

[RE: People lined up outside Langley bird feed store, Jan. 2, langleyadvancetimes.com]

Hello, I read your article about sold-out heaters. Well, here is my homemade solution to freezing feeders.

I bought a outdoor lamp holder like used for Christmas display, made a bracket to hold soup can to house a 60 watt incandcent bulb for heat (not LED or CFL).

Worked fine even on those coldest day.

Our bird is still coming around and warming up on the feeders perch.

Mark Morrison, Langley

