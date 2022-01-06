Mark Morrison made his own heater for his hummingbird feeder, which seems to make for one very content hummingbird. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Homemade alternative for hummingbirds

If birdfeeding heaters are sold out, here’s an easy option for some

Dear Editor,

[RE: People lined up outside Langley bird feed store, Jan. 2, langleyadvancetimes.com]

Hello, I read your article about sold-out heaters. Well, here is my homemade solution to freezing feeders.

I bought a outdoor lamp holder like used for Christmas display, made a bracket to hold soup can to house a 60 watt incandcent bulb for heat (not LED or CFL).

Worked fine even on those coldest day.

RELATED: Resident hummingbirds suffer in B.C.’s frigid weather

Our bird is still coming around and warming up on the feeders perch.

Mark Morrison, Langley

