LETTER: Homemade alternative for hummingbirds

Dear Editor,
Hello, I read your article about sold-out heaters. Well, here is my homemade solution to freezing feeders.
I bought a outdoor lamp holder like used for Christmas display, made a bracket to hold soup can to house a 60 watt incandcent bulb for heat (not LED or CFL).
Worked fine even on those coldest day.
Our bird is still coming around and warming up on the feeders perch.
Mark Morrison, Langley
