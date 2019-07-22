LETTER: How about a compromise in Fort Langley?

Maybe everything doesn’t have to be demolished in the village

Dear Editor,

Re: [Buildings could be removed, Langley Advance Times, July 10]

Excellent idea from Colleen Kipp Porcina [in her online reaction to story].

Leave the roof and facade the way they are, repaint the exterior with faded colours of the past, (perhaps a community service by the next movie makers in town) and create sitting areas of green space around them.

This idea would make the Fort an even more attractive place to visit, shop and relax.

Not everyone needs to shop in one of the “cookie-cutter” mini or maxi malls.

If they do then there’s lots of them out there already.

Not every square inch of our precious earth has to turn a profit.

Jeff Laurie

Langley

RELATED LETTER: How do you define heritage in Fort Langley

and

OTHER RELATED LETTER: Save buildings with real historical value in Fort Langley

and

MORE LETTERS: Some Fort demolitions in order

LETTER: Langley City's MP defends Liberal pipeline purchase

