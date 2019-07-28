LETTER: How good are private auto insurance companies?

Langley man happy to pay more for what he calls ‘quality’ of service

Dear Editor,

All this discussion about the difference in insurance premiums between here and other areas never seems to address what kind of service you get from private auto insurance when you have a claim.

Do they have the extensive network of claim centers and experienced people on their communication side.

Are they local or do they have untrained and uncaring, except for profit, satellite dealers who know nothing about the business?

Do they have political oversight that makes sure they provide premium service?

I doubt it very much.

Through the past 40 years I have had ICBC claims that were handled so efficiently and professionally, I for one do not mind paying a little bit extra for guaranteed good service.

It would be helpful to hear from people who have made claims in other jurisdictions with private auto insurance companies as to just how well they were treated and satisfied at the end of the exercise.

Jeff Laurie, Langley

