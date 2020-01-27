LETTER: How is a senior in Langley supposed to afford rising property taxes?

Dear Editor,
Do Langley Township staff really stand behind a recommendation to council that property taxes might have to go up as much as 9.7 per cent – if so, what ivory tower do they live in?
We are seniors, living on mainly pension income in the Salmon River area-our property taxes have gone up over $1,500 a year in the past five years?
Our pensions are tied to inflation and we get a “increase”? of under two per cent each of those past years – our Langley Township property taxes have risen almost 50 per cent.
[Councillor] Kim Richter is right-keep any tax increase within the cost of living –i.e. around two per cent.
Enough said. Please keep in mind whatever the mayor and council do for the next election.
Win Bromley,
Langley Township (44 years)
