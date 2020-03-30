LETTER: How quickly our good fortune turns

Langley photographer Dennis Davidson crafted a poem that expresses gratitude to frontline heroes

Dear Editor,

COVID19…

Life was as happy, as happy could be,

We worked and played and enjoyed being free.

Global warming for most was their biggest concern,

Not knowing how quickly our fortunes could turn.

Starting as a murmur we could easily ignore,

It grew very quickly to a deafening roar!

We were treated as equals in the wake of this thing,

Discrimination ain’t the song it would sing.

The young and the old, the short and the tall,

The handsome and homely, the big and the small,

The poor and the rich, the good and the bad,

If you had a pulse, you could be had.

But all earth’s people, on an untravelled path

Joined forces to rise up and put down this wrath.

Amid isolation, and much heart breaking loss,

The strong reached out to help with the cause.

Of those frontline workers, what can we say?

They’re putting their own health at risk every day.

Way too many patients and too few supplies,

When the hell will those ventilators materialize?

Their courage and bravery are appreciated by all.

Thank you. Thank you for answering the call.

Dennis Davidson, Brookswood

CoronavirusLangleyLetter to the Editor