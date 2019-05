Dear Editor,

I read with great interest Sheila Van Delft’s letter [Groups line street for law, Langley Advance Times, May 17 Letters].

It reminded me of a letter to the editor of mine which you published in 2005 [Executions committed every day, Langley Advance, Dec. 2 Letters].

In reviewing the subject, a strong sense of poignancy is initiated in as much as we as a society are still actively committing these same inhuman atrocities.

René Doyharçabal, Brookswood