LETTER: ICBC still not agile enough even with online renewals

Re: ICBC moves to online insurance renewals

In the meantime you have to wait six months to be able to take an ICBC driver test in Langley and elsewhere maybe longer.

Further you can wait up to three years to get a cash settlement from them after a road accident that isn’t even your fault.

What we do to ourselves in the name of socialism?

James Charles, Brookswood

