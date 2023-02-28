A long row of paper flowers and heart line the walkway to the new entrance at Langley Memorial Hospital. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

A long row of paper flowers and heart line the walkway to the new entrance at Langley Memorial Hospital. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: In the apparent interests of better service

Pushing buttons, waiting on hold, then pushing more buttons to get help from Township is frustrating

Dear Editor,

In the” interests of better service” the Township of Langley, like so many businesses have incorporated “press a number” for whomsoever you are attempting to reach.

What a fiasco and time wasting operation.

I was trying to reach the bylaw department, as a workman had been seen struggling with a pane of glass and then throwing it into a ditch on the property bordering 56th Avenue and 238th Street – at present being developed.

To me, this was serious, as a pane of broken glass could hurt any person or animal coming into contact with such.

Obeying the instructions, I pressed various numbers only to be advised I needed to fill in the complaints notice regarding bylaw infringements online.

I left a message with a Township of Langley recording somewhere in their system. Then I phoned the Township number itself, only to go through the same rigmarole.

Eventually I got to customer service who put me through to engineering, who they advised would clear the glass – but then this very helpful lady told me that this was really a bylaw matter and would put me through to them – At last, I thought.

But, no.

Bylaws was not answering their phones, even [a transferred call] from another Township department.

The lady in engineering advised me she would make sure someone would come out today to clear the glass and she would make sure a bylaw officer would attend the property.

An hour later – that’s all I ever wanted.

So much for “better service” – whose I ask.

Pamela Gray Omelaniec, Langley

P.S. Many thanks to the bylaw enforcement officer who came out to the property and had the pane of glass removed. Thankfully it had not broken. There are many great employees at the Township, its just the bureaucratic way of reaching them…

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EnvironmentLangley TownshipLetter to the Editor

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PAINFUL TRUTH: Best technology is boring

Just Posted

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email, or the postal service. (Black Press Media)
LETTER: In the apparent interests of better service

Snow drops are a tell tale sign that spring is coming soon. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
LANGLEY GREEN THUMB: Spring is getting closer

Totally Twain, a Langley-based tribute band dedicated to Shania Twain, will be performing live at the Bunkhouse Bar located at the George Preston Centre in Langley on Saturday, April 1. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Local band brings the joy of Shania’s music to Langley residents with an interactive and entertaining show at the Bunkhouse Bar

Langley RCMP officers on duty. (Langley Advance Times files)
New Township committee to tackle police priorities