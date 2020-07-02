LETTER: In troubling times, it’s nice to share the positives

An unnerved Langley reader wants to tell of a funny and kind business operator

Dear Editor,

Not sure if this is where to make my recommendation but in this time of prevalent uneasiness it is nice to have something good to say.

This is probably a small thing, but what was an unnerving experience was made easier to swallow by the people we dealt with at a local business.

My wife’s windshield was recently smashed, and I called Broco Auto Glass on 96th Avenue.

When I told the man that I had cracked my wife’s windshield, he [jokingly] said, “ Keep up the good work.”

Anyway, they were really great, fixed the windshield the next day. They were kind, courteous, and professional.

Just saying…

Bryan Stocking, Langley

