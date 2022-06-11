This new roundabout intersection in Willoughby has been going viral after footage of confused drivers going the wrong way made its way to TikTok a few months ago. (Langley Advance Times files)

LETTER: Incomplete Langley roundabout a danger

Willoughby resident fears failure to fix traffic calming intersection could prove dangerous

Dear Editor,

Re: [Langley roundabout failures spark viral video, Langley Advance Times, March 9]

The infamous roundabout at 82nd and 207A Street continues to cause concerns with drivers and school kids.

The project seems to have come to a standstill, with the temporary safety cones in place but the concern now is crossing the street.

There are no designated crossing areas for the kids going to school, or for those going to Yorkson Athletic Park, which is very concerning.

When cars are going west on 82nd Avenue and turn north onto 207A Street, it is a blind corner and there have already been some very close calls with pedestrians.

What is it going to take before we open our eyes to these concerns and get them dealt with surely there was a completion date for this project.

Jim Walker, Willoughby

.

