LETTER: Incumbents allowed Langley City infrastructure deficit

Longtime resident concerned about 11.5% tax increase and where the $7.2 million from Ottawa is going

Dear Editor,

[Re: City sticks with 11.5% hike, Langley Advance Times, March 16]

It has been reported in your newspaper that Langley City council has approved a property tax increase of 11.5 per cent. This is one of the highest property tax increases in Metro Vancouver.

This was the originally planned tax increase before then the provincial government approved a $1 billion infrastructure grant to local governments. The City’s share of that windfall is $7.2 million. Instead of lowering the proposed property tax increase the majority on council decided to proceed with the originally proposed 11.5 per cent property tax increase.

Newly elected Councillor Delaney Mack proposed that council reconsider the tax increase in light of the provincial grant, but she was voted down. Both the newly elected councillors Leith White and Delaney Mack voted against the budget. I would like to thank them for their concern for the taxpayer.

I have been a resident and a property tax payer in the City for 25 years. I do not recall a year when the property tax increase did not exceed the rate of inflation. The property tax increase certainly exceeds the rate of inflation again this year.

While the Township of Langley property tax increase is below five per cent the majority on City council indicated that they must proceed with the originally proposed 11.5 per cent tax increase due to the ‘infrastructure deficit’.

I note that the infrastructure deficit did not occur overnight. It has grown over many years and cannot be corrected in one budget year. Except for newly elected Councillors White and Mack all of the other members of council voted for the 11.5 per cent property tax increase.

Except for Councillors White and Mack the majority on council have served for multiple terms. They approved the budgets that permitted the infrastructure deficit to grow. They voted on other priorities while our aging infrastructure continued to deteriorate. They are responsible for this infrastructure deficit.

If you are a renter in the City and think that you don’t have to pay these tax increases, wait until your landlord passes on the property tax increase to you as a rent increase.

Finally, I think it is incumbent on the City council to clearly indicate how the provincial grant of $7.2 million will be spent.

Perhaps the council should seek the input from the public before making any final decision.

Scott Thompson, Langley City

