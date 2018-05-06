LETTER: Inferior garbage pick up in Langley

A letter writer is tired of paying taxes for “poor” service.

The view from Ginny Hardy’s window, after the recycling has been picked up, and let blow all over her neighbourhood. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Dear Editor,

We have lived at the same house in Langley for 33 years.

When we first lived here, we personally paid to have our garbage picked up. It was wonderful.

The garbage company was friendly, thorough, and never left a mess on our road.

Time has passed, and now we are forced to pay for a company the Township has selected – what a difference.

They “forget” to pick up our garbage regularly.

They constantly leave a mess on the road.

Recenlty, I looked out the window just after they had “picked up” the recycling and they had dropped multiple papers on the road, they left them there for the wind to pick up and scatter throughout the neighbourhood.

To say this is poor service is an understatement and this is more common than not.

We are supposed to recycle items to make our Township and the world a better place, the worst offenders are often the people picking up the garbage/recycling.

I have contacted the Township numerous times regarding this and it does not seem to make any difference.

I am tired of being forced to pay for inferior service.

Ginny Hardy, Langley