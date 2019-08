The Township’s report on several buildings slated for demolition says they had no heritage value.

Buildings on various lots owned by Eric Woodward are slated for demolition. The Township report has been released showing they have no heritage value. (Township report)

Dear Editor,

Regarding Councillor Woodward’s application to knock down buildings in Fort Langley and make the lots “green space.”

Do you not suppose this has more to do with paying a lower tax rate on a lot that is called a “park” area than on a lot with a structure on it, rather than on his wanting to improve the look of the little town?

I am surprised the writer of the recent articles in your paper did not address this aspect of the story.

Dawn Savetta, Aldergrove