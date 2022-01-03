LETTER: It’s theft of more than just a newspaper

Upset grandfather angered by thievery and trespassing, and impact on young boy

Dear Editor,

Today’s Lesson – if it ain’t nailed down…

My 10-year-old grandson really wanted a paper route, so my son contacted the Times-Advance who had a paper route vacancy around my house.

He is enjoying it very much, while learning of the responsibilities of running his own wee “business.”

The bundled papers are delivered to my house, as it is in the middle of his route. The delivery driver kindly places the papers on my porch out of the elements.

So Dec. 30, my grandson asked if I had broken open a bundle and taken a paper?

‘No,’ I replied. ‘That is your job.’

So it seems that after I cleared the driveway and sidewalks of snow an unknown thief appeared.

He or she brazenly walked up my driveway and onto my porch and broke open a bundle of papers so they could steal a paper.

I am having trouble with a trespasser and apparent local thief entering my property.

The value of the paper is not the issue. Trespassing and thievery is.

My grandson works hard in all sorts of weather and has given up some weekends to live up his responsibilities. He is paid according to the number of papers he delivers. Being shorted due to not having enough papers might cause a complaint against him and that is not right.

He must ensure papers are delivered to those homes who ask for the paper to be delivered.

Today he had to figure out what to do with a thief stealing from him. Thankfully there was an extra paper in the bag and he proudly gave it to me, having solved a problem.

So, to whoever took that paper off my porch, I hope you see this letter and act accordingly in the future.

I had disconnected my security camera to power some Christmas decorations, but rest assured it has been reconnected. And I truly hope I don’t find out who you are.

Rob Jones-Cook, Langley

