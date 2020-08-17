A grateful mother expresses thanks to security staff who came to the aid of her son last week. (Langley Advance Times files)

LETTER: Kindness and calm mean so much for Langley mother and son

Thank you for coming to the aid of a young man with autism in his time of need

Dear Editor,

Thank you to Willowbrook mall staff.

On Saturday, my son was helped out by the Willowbrook security team working around 7 p.m.

Jake left his battery and charger in the food court earlier and went back to get it, but the customer service was closed.

My son has autism and sometimes gets “stuck,” when something unexpected happens and he can’t process what to do next.

The two security [staff] explained that his belongings were taken to the lost and found, but that it was locked up and he would have to return the next day.

OTHER WILLOWBROOK NEWS: Langley Nordstrom Rack opening in September

He did not leave and was upset.

The two men called me and had such compassion and patience with him.

I picked him up. They kept him safe and relaxed while waiting for me.

I am grateful for their kind, calm, and caring demeanour.

One of the security guards even called me the next day to say it was ready for pick up.

Thank you!

M. Potyondi, Langley

PS: Jake is also a paper route delivery person for the Langley Advance Times.

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

LangleyLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
FINLAYSON: Next 6-12 months not the time for government to hike taxes

Just Posted

LETTER: Kindness and calm mean so much for Langley mother and son

Thank you for coming to the aid of a young man with autism in his time of need

Double murderer returns to court over Langley drug charge

Travis MacPhail’s trial is scheduled to start on Sept. 1

Langley Nordstrom Rack opening in September

The luxury discount store is the first in British Columbia

Black Press Media’s new real estate platform helps you Find. Love. Live. that new home

New web portal launches for Langley and Abbotsford but watch for it to expand in the coming months

COMMUTER ALERT: Vehicle incident westbound Highway 1 Langley

Crews are en route

B.C. school staff, older students required to wear masks in ‘high traffic areas’

Exceptions will be made for those who cannot wear masks for medical reasons

VIDEO: Cyclists cross under train in Revelstoke

The incident was caught on the railway museum’s live train camera

B.C. records 236 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

100 positive tests Friday, two new long-term care outbreaks

SAR team rescues lost hiker on Golden Ears

Woman lost the trail during descent, got helicopter extraction

FINLAYSON: Next 6-12 months not the time for government to hike taxes

From following health advice and ‘doing no harm,’ to not hiking fees – one business expert has a number of suggestions

Surrey councillor asks if CERB playing a role in drug overdoses

Laurie Guerra says drug rehab manager told her CERB is ‘probably one of the worst things’ for recovering addicts

Mounties launch probe after $230K ‘disappears’ from Coquitlam Little League funds

Discrepancy was discovered when refunds were being issued for cancelled season

Surrey woman left with life-threatening injuries after Coquitlam crash

RCMP are looking for footage of the crash

Calgary woman dies after being swept away in river at Kootenay National Park

It’s believed the woman was getting her photo taken when she lost her footing

Most Read