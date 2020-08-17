LETTER: Kindness and calm mean so much for Langley mother and son

Thank you for coming to the aid of a young man with autism in his time of need

A grateful mother expresses thanks to security staff who came to the aid of her son last week. (Langley Advance Times files)

Dear Editor,

Thank you to Willowbrook mall staff.

On Saturday, my son was helped out by the Willowbrook security team working around 7 p.m.

Jake left his battery and charger in the food court earlier and went back to get it, but the customer service was closed.

My son has autism and sometimes gets “stuck,” when something unexpected happens and he can’t process what to do next.

The two security [staff] explained that his belongings were taken to the lost and found, but that it was locked up and he would have to return the next day.

He did not leave and was upset.

The two men called me and had such compassion and patience with him.

I picked him up. They kept him safe and relaxed while waiting for me.

I am grateful for their kind, calm, and caring demeanour.

One of the security guards even called me the next day to say it was ready for pick up.

Thank you!

M. Potyondi, Langley

PS: Jake is also a paper route delivery person for the Langley Advance Times.

