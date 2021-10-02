LETTER: Kindness made Aldergrove woman’s day

Grateful to anonymous man who bought her lunch at Langley restaurant

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

Dear Editor,

I would like to thank the gentleman who paid for my breakfast at Road Runner Restaurant on Oct. 1.

It was a lovely surprise, and very much appreciated.

Thank you.

You made my day!

Johanna Rink, Aldergrove

RECENT LETTER: Langley reader appreciated reading about George’s canoe made from old pianos

OTHER LETTER: Wife’s jewelry stolen from Bradner-area home shortly after her funeral

.

LangleyLetter to the Editor