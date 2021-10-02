LETTER: Kindness made Aldergrove woman’s day

Dear Editor,
I would like to thank the gentleman who paid for my breakfast at Road Runner Restaurant on Oct. 1.
It was a lovely surprise, and very much appreciated.
Thank you.
You made my day!
Johanna Rink, Aldergrove
