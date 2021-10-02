Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

LETTER: Kindness made Aldergrove woman’s day

Grateful to anonymous man who bought her lunch at Langley restaurant

Dear Editor,

I would like to thank the gentleman who paid for my breakfast at Road Runner Restaurant on Oct. 1.

It was a lovely surprise, and very much appreciated.

Thank you.

You made my day!

Johanna Rink, Aldergrove

RECENT LETTER: Langley reader appreciated reading about George’s canoe made from old pianos

OTHER LETTER: Wife’s jewelry stolen from Bradner-area home shortly after her funeral

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyLetter to the Editor

Previous story
Our View: Housing affordability a no-win situation

Just Posted

Self-guided cranberry tours are back for the second year at The Bog at Riverside Cranberry Farm. (Madison McKenzie/the Aldergrove Star)
PHOTOS: Fort Langley farm inviting visitors to take selfies with their crimson crop

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Kindness made Aldergrove woman’s day

M.J. Kim noticed the trees turning fall colours while walking in Langley City on Firday, Sept. 24, 2021. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Cranberries add colour to autumn in Langley

Marko Stacha has been traded to the Kamloops Blazers. (Allen Douglas/Rob Wilton/Vancouver Giants)
Slovakian hockey player leaves Langley for Kamloops