LETTER: Kindness on all fronts proves uplifting

Dear Editor,

I thought we could all use some uplifting and this was too good not to share.

An awesome lady I know, Maria Shannon, posted on Facebook that a stranger paid her $350 Safeway grocery bill.

Her plan is to pay if forward to Langley seniors.

Maria Shannon posted:

“I’m in serious awe today… keep thinking back to what happened at the grocery store this morning…

I went to grab all of our essentials, only to see half of what we needed was completely out on shelves.

Awesome.

Groceries bagged, and my bank card isn’t working. Damnit.

I let the cashier know that I was super sorry for the inconvenience, all the while a little embarrassed.

Seriously, what the hell [bank].

Thinking, great… bank and grocery store in one day.

Then the woman in line a couple people back then said “Don’t worry, I’ll pay it!”

To which I refused, and she persisted a few times. the guy at the next cashier urging me to just accept the gesture of kindness… so yes, today a complete stranger paid my $350 grocery bill… I asked for her number, so I could etransfer her back the money. But she refused.

I cried when I got to the parking lot out of being so overwhelmed with just how selfless this act was… seriously, I know I don’t know you. But wow!

Tomorrow, Noland and I are going to the No Frills in Langley to return the kindness.

Purchasing gift cards for the seniors in hopes to bring them a little less stress in this crazy world.

To the lady at Safeway, thank you. We will pay it forward!

Pass on the positive – it’s in everyone right now.

Be awesome.”

.

Corinne Garbauski, Walnut Grove

.

