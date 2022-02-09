Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

LETTER: Langley-Aldergrove MP selective about which laws and mandates are over-reach

Murrayville letter writer hopes residents vote out Conservative MP for backing convoys

Dear Editor,

Goodbye, Mr. Van Popta.

Re: [Local MP backs anti-mandate convoy, Langley Advance Times, Feb. 3]

If a mask mandate is government over-reach, what are the laws which:

• Ban the sale of narcotics

Ban smoking in public buildings

• Compel the education of children

• Ensure the provision of healthcare for all

• Compel wearing of seat belts in vehicles

• Prohibit driving under the influence of alcohol

• Protect the water supply

• Ensure properly constructed buildings

• Tax income, consumption and assets

Etc., etc.

Is it a freedom fight to block freeways, transmit life-threatening diseases, dance on the grave of soldiers (he was a freedom fighter, desecrate a memorial to Terry Fox (also a real freedom fighter), obstruct the lives of tens of thousands who live and work in Ottawa, and the other major centres?

If they are freedoms, then the majority of the population has the freedom to not vote for you – and remove your mandate to “represent” us.

Jonathan Wilkins, Murrayville

.

• READ MORE: New unifying leader needed for Conservatives, says Langley-Aldergrove MP

.

