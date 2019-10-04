Voters can hear from candidates in the local ridings at various forums and meetings in the coming days. (Black Press Media graphic)

LETTER: Langley all-candidate meeting underwhelmed this voter

A Cloverdale resident is torn on whether to vote in the federal election

Dear Editor,

I attended the all-candidates forum in Langley on Sept. 30, and left confused about whether to participate in this election. At this point “none of the above” likely has my vote. But then I reflected on five good reasons why I need to reconsider casting a ballot this election. And then there are also five good reasons to opt out.

There are several condition that would tempt me to cast a ballot:

1. My father’s insistence on the responsibility for every citizen to vote.

2. Ignoring the party’s platform and base my choice on their charters that are a more accurate measure of how they will govern.

3. Base my decision of which of the parties most clearly represents many of my values.

4. Focusing on the character and credibility of the candidates running in my riding.

5. The real possibility of a minority parliament that adds a layer of accountability to curb the excesses of a ruling party.

Factors that make me hesitate to vote:

1. The Liberal Party is the party of entitlement; with an uneven record on human rights domestically and internationally. Failing to support domestic policy at the United Nations ie. the Middle East.

2. The Conservative Party is the party of corporatism, supporting a trickle down economy with the absence of social contract that distributes Canada’s wealth and resources unevenly.

3. Both the Liberal and Conservative parties wear blinders that ignore the fundamental human rights of the most vulnerable citizens that serve as the measure of whether Canada is a just democratic society.

4. Brokerage politics that insults the electorate by trying to buy votes with short term handouts that mostly ignore the long term strategies needed to accommodate essential fundamental change ie. Climate change.

5. The focus on the leaders of the parties who represent party and a single riding, and not the electorate as a whole. It feels like every party is really “a party of one.”

Johann Funk, Cloverdale

