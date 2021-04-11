Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

LETTER: Langley and other communities should be concerned about credit union’s direction

Member read the fine print and does not like the proposed changes

Dear Editor,

More than 20 years ago, the members of what was then known as Surrey Metro Savings Credit Union came together to defeat a proposal to sell the credit union to Canada Trust, which soon afterwards became part of the Toronto-Dominion Bank. Not too long after that decision by members, the Surrey-based credit union merged with several others and the combined entity is now known as Coast Capital Savings Federal Credit Union.

Members are now (until April 21) eligible to vote for four directors, and are also being asked to approve two rule changes proposed by the board.

One of those rule changes would remove the right of a member to run for the board of directors. By my reading of the proposed changes to the rules, it would now be left up to the board to decide who would be eligible to even seek a nomination. All others would be denied that right.

• FINANCES: Aldergrove Credit Union and G&F Financial Group announce plans to merge

This is anti-democratic and is in fundamental conflict with the “co-operative principles” that the credit union refers to in its rules. The board may have taken this direction due to its interpretation of the federal Bank Act. Coast Capital several years ago decided to become a federal credit union, in order to operate beyond the B.C. borders. However, that is no excuse to severely limit the right of members to seek election to the board.

• READ MORE: Grieving Langley student’s resilience pays off

I urge members who are eligible to vote to carefully read the proposed rule changes, before giving the board carte blanche to severely restrict the democratic operation of a co-operative financial institution.

Coast Capital and its predecessors have been very important to the growth and well-being of Langley, and other parts of the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island. The co-operative approach to finance, as opposed to the Toronto-centric, profits-first approach of the Canadian chartered banks, is a big reason why.

Frank Bucholtz, Cloverdale

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FinancesLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Langley student urges everyone to think about how their actions affect earth

Just Posted

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Langley and other communities should be concerned about credit union’s direction

Member read the fine print and does not like the proposed changes

Langley MLAs Andrew Mercier and Megan Dykeman. (Black Press Media files)
Langley MLAs announce multiculturalism grants intended to help fight racism

Priority was given to projects addressing anti-Indigenous, anti-Asian and anti-Black racism

Jaden Lipinski has signed to the Langley-based Vancouver Giants, and is expected to start next season. (Lipinski Family/Special to Black Press Media)
Arizona forward joins Vancouver Giants ranks

A young scorer out of Scottsdale was signed to start playing in the 2021-22 season

Langley Township is planning to construct a multi-use arts and cultural centre in Fort Langley. (Langley Township graphic)
Wanna buy a piece of Langley history? Museum naming rights up for grabs

Township opens up sponsorship for new Salishan Place by the River history, arts and culture centre

Vancouver Giants goalie Trent Miner saw his lengthy shutout streak in the net come to an end in a 6-3 loss against Prince George on Saturday, April 10. (Allen Douglas/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Giants winning streak snapped by Prince George Cougars in 6-3 loss

The game also marked the end of a franchise-record shutout streak by goalie Trent Miner

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan describe vaccine rollout at the legislature, March 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
1,262 more COVID-19 infections in B.C. Friday, 9,574 active cases

Province’s mass vaccination reaches one million people

People walk past the Olympic rings in Whistler, B.C., Friday, May 15, 2020. Whistler which is a travel destination for tourists around the world is seeing the effects of travel bans due to COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Adults living, working in Whistler, B.C., eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

The move comes as the province deals with a rush of COVID-19 and variant cases in the community

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
UPDATE: RCMP investigating after child, 6, dies at motel in Duncan, B.C.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation into the circumstances around the child’s death

Cali Martinez carries Sheba to safety after being stuck on an Ocean Park cliffside. (Nicole Lunde photo)
Senior dog rescued after being stuck on Surrey cliffside for 10 days

Sheba, 16, was reunited with her family

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP display some of the fish seized from three suspects who pleaded guilty to violating the Fisheries Act in 2019, in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - RCMP
3 banned from fishing, holding licences after overfishing violations near Vancouver Island

Mounties seized the group’s 30-foot fishing vessel and all equipment on board at the time

The snow-covered top of Mount Seymour is visible through low cloud as a Harbour Air floatplane approaches Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday December 28, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Child, 12, dies after serious ski accident on Mount Seymour in North Vancouver

The coroners’ service is investigating

B.C. Premier John Horgan responds to questions during a postelection news conference in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. British Columbia’s opposition Liberals and Greens acknowledge the COVID-19 pandemic has presented huge challenges for Horgan’s government, but they say Monday’s throne speech must outline a coherent plan for the province’s economic, health, social and environmental future. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Horgan’s NDP to bring in throne speech in B.C., Opposition wants coherent plan

Farnworth said the budget will include details of government investment in communities and infrastructure

FILE - An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, British Columbia, in this Wednesday, March 31, 2021, file photo. As vaccinations ramp up past a pace of 3 million a day in the U.S, the NHL is in a tougher spot than the other three major North American professional sports leagues because seven of 31 teams are based on Canada. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Vancouver Canucks scheduled to practice Sunday, resume games April 16 after COVID outbreak

Canucks outbreak delayed the team’s season by eight games

Most Read