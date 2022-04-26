LETTER: Langley angler says inflation impacting recreational opportunities

A City resident dug into his tackle box for an example of high inflation.

This item cost a fraction of this when letter writer Cran Campbell purchased some in the 1970s. He’s concerned about inflation. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Dear Editor,

Sport fishing inflation.

Pictures from Army & Navy prices are probably from the ’70s and the pictures from McFrugels are today’s prices and may be higher at other sporting goods store.

The enjoyment of fishing is something I have had most of my life, but the world is costing out that enjoyment so families and children may never experience it.

Like everything out there now, the affordability of enjoyment and life is disappearing.

Cran Campbell, Langley City

