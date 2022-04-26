LETTER: Langley angler says inflation impacting recreational opportunities

Dear Editor,
Sport fishing inflation.
Pictures from Army & Navy prices are probably from the ’70s and the pictures from McFrugels are today’s prices and may be higher at other sporting goods store.
The enjoyment of fishing is something I have had most of my life, but the world is costing out that enjoyment so families and children may never experience it.
Like everything out there now, the affordability of enjoyment and life is disappearing.
Cran Campbell, Langley City
