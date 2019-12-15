Share your opinion with editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

LETTER: Langley apartment fire leaves 68-year-old homeless

A Villa Fontana resident says she has to start over because of the fire

Dear Editor,

My heartfelt thanks to all the responders (especially the firefighters not knowing what they were in for) that came to assist us Friday, Nov. 29 at the fire at 5609 201A St. There are too many to name, and my thinking is still numb, but you all know who you are. Thank you.

It takes a certain type of person to deal with distraught people and a lot of them being volunteers.

All of us are now homeless and under stress.

Most of us being seniors and low income of that apartment which was one of the more reasonable rent in Langley are now in a very difficult time of our lives.

My thoughts and wishes go out to all who lived at the Villa Fontana. Let’s beat this together, and go on and leave the anger behind.

68 and starting over.

Sonja Dutchyshen, Langley City

