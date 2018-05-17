Councillor Petrina Arnason gave out the Upcycle Design Challenge awards on Thursday evening. Shirley Sawatsky won for her little lending library, chosen in the challenge category. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

LETTER: Langley art event inspires creativity with trash

A thank you from one of the Upcycle Design Challenge participants.

Dear Editor,

I wish to thank the Township of Langley along with the Langley Arts Council for six years of encouraging young and older to use their imagination and education in the arts and what we can do with our trash.

Every year Langley residents turn trash into awesome works of art in the Upcycle Design Challenge, and this year was a awesome one!

Thank you to Willowbrook Mall for being a wonderful host and to the Township of Langley’s Krista Daniszewski.

You all have inspired people. And to all who entered, congratulations.

Be inspired, and I will see you all at next year ‘s Upcycle Design Challenge.

Shirley Sawatsky , Township of Langley

