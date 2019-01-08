LETTER: Langley bell ringer extolls the joys of taking part

A local woman who helped with the Salvation Army kettle fundraiser is glad she did.

Angela Drouillard volunteered with the Salvation Army kettle campaign this holiday season and said it was a wonderful expeience.

Editor: Volunteering for the Salvation Army kettles was definitely a highlight of my Christmas season.

For anyone who complained that they didn’t have the “Christmas spirit” this year, I highly recommend that you sign up to ring the bells next year. You will not be disappointed. It is so easy and so rewarding.

The people of Langley are very kind and generous. I want to send a special shout out the sweet lady who stopped by my kettle on Saturday, Dec. 22 while I was at Save-on Foods in Walnut Grove.

It was my final shift and I was feeling under the weather. She came by and gave me a peppermint hot chocolate and said “we have to take care of people who take care of others.”

I was so moved. That drink not only warmed my body, but it also warmed my heart. Thank you to my Christmas angel and God bless.

Angela Drouillard, Langley