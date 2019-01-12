LETTER: Langley bell ringer impressed by teens

Editor: While ringing the bells for Sally Ann in front of Save-On-Foods in Walnut Grove last month, I was very encouraged by the behaviour of many teens, passing by every afternoon on their way from school to Starbucks.

Many of them stopped if not just to ask about Sally Ann but to also put change in the kettle. They were very generous with their donations, often pooling what they had between themselves, I guess to make it seem like more.

Over the two weeks that I spent there I came away with a much changed point of view on our current day teens and their social consciousness. So much better than what you hear in the media these days.

Jeff Laurie, Langley