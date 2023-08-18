Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Langley cancer survivor suggests flying coloured flags to honour those fighting disease

People going through this should be recognized, letter writer argues

Dear Editor,

Why are we not flying the colours of cancer.? This is what could be hung in McBurney Lane or around City hall all year round.

Lung cancer: white

Brain cancer: grey

Breast cancer: pink

Liver cancer: emerald green

Lymphoma: lime green

Prostate cancer: light blue

Stomach cancer: periwinkle blue

Bone cancer: yellow

Leukemia: orange

Colon cancer: dark blue

People going through this should be recognized. It’s a hard fight. I know, two times.

Jacqueline Graham, Langley

