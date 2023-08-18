LETTER: Langley cancer survivor suggests flying coloured flags to honour those fighting disease

Dear Editor,
Why are we not flying the colours of cancer.? This is what could be hung in McBurney Lane or around City hall all year round.
Lung cancer: white
Brain cancer: grey
Breast cancer: pink
Liver cancer: emerald green
Lymphoma: lime green
Prostate cancer: light blue
Stomach cancer: periwinkle blue
Bone cancer: yellow
Leukemia: orange
Colon cancer: dark blue
People going through this should be recognized. It’s a hard fight. I know, two times.
Jacqueline Graham, Langley
