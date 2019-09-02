LETTER: Langley carbon tax letter short-sighted

A Mission man notes that climate change will affect us all, whether we oppose it or not.

Dear Editor,

In cruising around the letter sections on the various Black Press Media community papers, I haven`t much impressed with the amount of thinking that goes into the attacks on the carbon tax. But the mercifully short letter by Shelby Munro saying she can’t afford to go to fast food restaurants with her friends because of it has to be the silliest one yet.

If Ms. Munro is that impoverished that a few extra dollars a month that the carbon tax would cost, her then what is the problem as she would be refunded that amount.

But even if it were not, everyone would be better off financially and health wise if they stopped eating at fast food outlets as the rates of diabetes, morbid obesity, and cholesterol levels would plummet.

Two things about Ms. Munro’s letter. One, it is the typical right-wing argument against the common good by raising the boogie man of taxation. Taxation is the price we pay for being a society that is fairer and more equitable, especially when compared to that country to the south of us.

Second thing, it points out how some people can’t see anything beyond their own self-interests. The what-is-in-it-for-me is as short-sighted as it is delusional as the looming climate crises will affect us all.

If anything, I am someone who voted for Trudeau but feel he has not done enough on climate to warrant a second vote. He should have been more aggressive. Ponder that over your morning latte at Chez McDonalds, Ms. Munro.

Robert T. Rock, Mission City

Previous story
LETTER: Shame pool parking is such a problem

Just Posted

Langley Good Times Cruise-In: Fans line up for burgers

Once a year, the famous In-N-Out food chain travels north of 49th Parallel – specifically Langley

Langley Good Times Cruise-In: Couple shares car passion

Colin and Sharon Reimer always look forward to Cruise-In

VIDEO: Day two of Summerset draws bigger crowds

JP Maurice, The Matinee, Kim Mitchell and April Wine take main stage at Fort Langley

LETTER: Shame pool parking is such a problem

Hoping the issue can be resolved quickly

Giants earn 4-3 shootout victory Saturday against Portland

Vancouver G-Men grab first win of the 2019 junior ice hockey preseason

Bizarre world record for longest basketball spin on toothbrush held by B.C. man

Sandeep Singh crowned king spinner on Jan. 1 with time of 68 seconds

What role will feminism play in the upcoming federal election?

Any government that sets out to disrupt the status quo on equality issues may be vulnerable to criticism

Couple billed $6K in B.C. speculation tax, believes retirees targeted unfairly

Retiree has lived in Mitchell Street home for 67 years

Pelicans pay rare visit to Shuswap Lake

American White Pelicans nest on only one lake in B.C. but fly far for food.

Federal party leaders focus on wooing union heartland for Labour Day

Trudeau, Singh and Scheer all head to Hamilton, Ont.

Meat-subscription-box companies take over marketing chores for B.C. farmers

City dwellers can also go to a local butcher to purchase local, ethically raised cuts

Man in his yard, mail carrier at work among Texas shooting rampage victims

The shooting began with a routine traffic stop outside Odessa where the gunman opened fire on police

33 missing after boat catches fire off coast of California

The dive boat where a fire broke out before dawn Monday morning was on a Labor Day weekend cruise

Canada tops Brazil 7-0 to lock up softball berth at Tokyo 2020

Canadians are going to the 2020 Olympics

Most Read