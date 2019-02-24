The original Trans Mountain pipeline, seen here under construction in Langley in the 1950s.

LETTER: Langley chamber backing century old technology in pipeline battles

A local First Nations man questions why humans can’t move beyond fossil fuels.

Dear Editor,

Have you ever been on a university campus and walked through all the different departments?

The business schools are the only spaces left on the planet in academe where facts and evidence about climate change, resource and human exploitation, and land and water degredation are all but ignored.

Here you will find people who still believe that economics are paramount to our existence on the planet, and these people are still shaping the minds of the next generations of business leaders and political thought.

It is sad though that not much thought is given to the fact that these people only reach out to the lowest common social and political denominators within our society, and use monikers like “jobs and the economy” to continue their assault on Indigenous communities in opposition to their enterprises, and continue their path of destruction to the land they draw waning resources from.

The Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce, and their counterparts across the country reflect the values of a bygone era, and have less teeth than we should be giving them credit for. Their mandate is driven by and founded on 300-year-old economic ideas founded in such universities, and are still using 100-year-old solutions to heating our homes and using fossil fuels as the driving force (no pun intended) for economics.

All those other faculties in universities such as horticulture, Indigenous studies, earth sciences, engineering, sociology, mathematics, architecture, English, and humanities need to start keeping those schools of business in check so we won’t have to listen to the propaganda that the earth and economy will come to a screeching halt if we actually smartened up and innovated how we consume fossil fuel products.

Have you seen the tailing ponds that dot B.C. and Alberta from oil fracking? Have you seen the Alberta tar sands lately? It is not as picturesque or as idyllic as Langley so its safe to support these pipelines from where you are all sitting right?

Those workers all have skills applicable in other sectors. So why not use that modern business and technological ingenuity, and put it to good use elsewhere. It’s a free market isn’t it? There is nothing stopping them from being prosperous is there? This is Canada isn’t it?

So to the GLCC please stop pitting your ideology against the rest of us and stop asserting that we are all safer, richer, and more prosperous if we continue on our current 300-year-old economic trajectory, when clearly it isn’t working out as well as you wanted.

Stop blaming all the people in opposition to your rhetoric that flailing prices and economic outlook for toxic oil products aren’t hitting the mark in the stock markets as well as you had hoped either. It isn’t our fault. Other people in other parts of the world, prosperous business people who are out there are already aware that what you are doing is unethical and the ethics actually have weight in their decisions to not support the Canadian tarsands economy.

Face that fact. Maybe it’s time to move on?

If your business acumen is as amazing as you tell us in your brochures, then you can collectively think your way out of perilous economic problems, and innovate your way into a new era of thought and action.

Stop supporting a business model that requires contract military police forces to remove people from protecting their land, drinking water, and their right to refuse your business aspirations from impeding on us when we say no.

Brandon Gabriel (Kweləxwəlstən), Kwantlen First Nation

• READ: Langley chamber joins call to kill ‘no pipeline ever’ law

Previous story
LETTER: Langley resident wants better snow clearing around transit stops

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Guests gather for ‘Great Gatsby’ charity gala

Prizes, costumes, and entertainment at first Big Brothers Big Sisters charity gala on Feb. 23.

Langley’s Coldest Night of the Year exceeds fundraising goal

Participants walked for Coldest Night of the Year on Saturday, Feb. 23.

VIDEO: Cats in need of a home at C.A.R.E.S. adoptathon in Langley.

Sunday marks second day of annual event staged by no-kill shelter located in Milner

VIDEO: Walnut Grove Gators basketball team post win in opening round of provincials

Junior Boys Basketball Provincial invitational tournament features 32 B.C. teams, three from Langley

Junior Team Canada brings home gold to the Lower Mainland, again

In a 9-4 victory over Switzerland, a Langley-based curling team earned its 2nd straight world title

VIDEO: Iconic ‘snow cone’ takes shape at B.C. park near Clearwater

Snow cone forming at Wells Gray Provincial Park one that would make Disney’s Queen Elsa proud

Lehner posts 4th shutout as Isles blank Canucks 4-0

Vancouver drops third game in a row

Pink Shirt Day a reminder to ‘T.H.I.N.K.’ before posting on social media

‘Be Kind’ message on shirts sold for anti-bullying activities of Wednesday, Feb. 27

A ‘warm embrace’ for grieving parents at funeral of seven young fire victims

Mourners offered love and support to Kawthar Barho, mother of seven children

Indigenous leaders, politicians say Trans Mountain report flawed

The National Energy Board has endorsed an expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline a second time

UPDATE: Reports of rashes prompt closure of all Harrison Hot Springs pools

Public pool available after Fraser Health shut down all five mineral pools until further notice

Legislation to protect B.C. farmland comes into effect

Regulations enhance food security, encourage long-term farming

Have you heard the legend of Shuswaggi, the Shuswap Lake monster?

Witness accounts as old as 1904, and as recent as 2018, place a creature in the lake’s depths

UPDATE: B.C. ticket holder winner of $25.9-million Lotto Max jackpot

Next draw set for Mar. 1 with an estimated jackpot of $10 million

Most Read