LETTER: Langley Christmas light query pretty dim

Letter writer critical of the newspaper poll on whether lights should go up before Remembrance Day

Dear Editor,

Should Christmas decorations and light displays be permitted before Remembrance Day?

Whose smart idea was that? Sounds pretty stupid! How are you going to enforce, with light police?

I think the Veterans, living or whom gave their life for this country, fought against tyrannical foes whom tried to impose crippling rules on their citizens. Leave it alone. We have enough laws imposed upon us by government.

It’s not a function of papers fuel the flames of Socialists.

Ralph Anderson, Brookswood

