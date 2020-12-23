LETTER: Langley churches in-person services spreading virus

Local letter writer said his faith teaches him that God is not in a particular building

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Dear Editor,

I was raised in a Christian family and was taught that God is everywhere, and if you want to pray to God, you can do it from anywhere. I was taught that I can pray and worship the Lord from home, my workplace or while walking the dog in the park.

I don’t know, but I would venture a guess that other religions represented in B.C., Canada and the world have parallel teachings about freedom to worship.

• READ MORE: LETTEr: Langley church fined for holding in-person Sunday service

I don’t think that actually being inside the church, synagogue or mosque with a large congregation of people that we don’t live with during this COVID-19 pandemic is so necessary that we defy reason and ignore public health experts.

With the misguided encouragement and blessings from our religious leaders, continuing to gather will very likely lead to transmittal of coronavirus and the sickness or death of one or more of your flock and unnecessarily squandering our health care facilities.

Amen!

Greg Wright, Langley Meadows

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLetter to the Editor