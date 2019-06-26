A contestant tries to grab one of several flying imitation bills to win a prize. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

LETTER: Langley City 25th annual community event tremendous success

Thanks to all of the City’s partners for achieving outstanding outcome

Dear Editor,

The expanded, fun-filled, all ages 25th annual Community Day event was a tremendous success with over 10,000 people in attendance throughout the day [Quarter-century party draws huge crowd, Langley Advance Times, June 19].

“By the end of the day, most of the food trucks completely sold out of all of their products, community organizations had record interactions with attendees and entertainment was enjoyed by all,” said committee chair Councillor Rosemary Wallace. “Many Council members and staff have heard from event attendees who said the 25th anniversary event was one of the best events that the City has hosted yet. There was something for everyone, a statement that has been echoed throughout the community.”

Langley City would like to thank all of the Community Day committee members, partners, sponsors, stakeholders, and volunteers who made Community Day such an outstanding event that all could enjoy, and the City looks forward to hosting another amazing event next year.

“On behalf of the Community Day Committee, we would also like to thank Nearly Neil and the Solitary Band, Coalmont, DJ H20, Wes Barker, Mexico Vivo Folklore Dance Group, Langley Elks, 50+ community group organizations, volunteers, and Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival and the vendors who participated for contributing to this wonderful event, “said Wallace.

Langley City also launched its newest multi-season event campaign #LCLive! at the Community Day Festival, and the campaign will continue all summer, with prizes to be won every week until Sept. 1. Find a Langley City information booth at any event in the City, complete an entry form, and enter to win!

To find out more about more events in Langley City, please visit langleycity.ca, email events@langleycity.ca or call 604.514.2865.

Samantha Paulson, Langley City communications officer

Kids got to experience a firefighter challenge, complete with turnout gear and a chance to wield a firehose. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

Hugs were handed out. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

One of the more popular challenges at Community Day involved jumping to avoid an inflated arm as it rotated. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

