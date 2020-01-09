LETTER: Langley City bus lanes create problems, don’t solve them

Dear Editor,
Re: Langley bus lane
A bus lane in downtown Langley.
Really?
The bus lane in downtown Langley creates way more problems than it solves.
Stuart Watts, Langley
Bright red bus lanes have shown up in the downtown
Bright red bus lanes have shown up in the downtown
