Newly painted bus only lanes have shown up in Langley City and one letter writer is questioning their necessity. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Langley City bus lanes create problems, don’t solve them

Bright red bus lanes have shown up in the downtown

Dear Editor,

Re: Langley bus lane

A bus lane in downtown Langley.

Really?

The bus lane in downtown Langley creates way more problems than it solves.

Stuart Watts, Langley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: Something fishy about B.C.’s ever-punctual New Year’s babies

Just Posted

SPORTS BRIEFS: Giants trade, Totem curlers take silver, ball hockey recycling, and more

A roundup of local interest stories

Alzheimer’s Awareness Campaign hopes to reduce stigma around dementia

Alzheimer’s Society of B.C. is hosting a series of educational workshops

LETTER: Langley City bus lanes create problems, don’t solve them

Bright red bus lanes have shown up in the downtown

Candles lit for Carley 17 years later at refurbished roadside memorial

Justice rings hollow for the family of young hit-and-run victim

Vehicle fire shuts down Aldergrove highway for a time

A car ablaze on 264th Street Wednesday morning prompted a short-term road closure

UPDATE: At least 10 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

Canada will consider more aid for Australia as bushfires burn across country

Nearly 100 Canadian fire experts have been sent to Australia to help battle fires

Number of Canadians linked to air crash ‘extremely fluid’: What you need to know

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne said ‘at least’ 63 Canadian were killed

VIDEO: Kelowna animal rescue team headed to fire-ravaged Australia to help wildlife

Brad Pattison is bringing a team of five from B.C., Alberta and Ontario

Ukraine pledges to help Canada get access to Iran plane investigation

Offer is significant because Canada broke diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012

UPDATE: Local state of emergency lifted for mobile home park in the Chilliwack River Valley

Five homeowners ordered to evacuate on Monday, order lifted by Wednesday

Many in B.C. overwhelmed at number of electronics received over holidays: poll

Meanwhile, 77 per cent of British Columbians refuse to let go of ‘retro’ electronics

CN cancels passenger trains from Prince Rupert to Prince George after derailment

Refunds being offered to passengers as crews continue cleanup

Chilliwack youth football volunteer accused of stealing thousands of dollars

Josh Cahoon charged with theft over $5,000 from Chilliwack Giants

Most Read