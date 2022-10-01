Langley City council held a special meeting Sept. 20, 2022. (Screen grab)

LETTER: Langley City council meeting dynamics eye-opening

Municipality posts its virtual council meetings online for public to watch

Dear Editor,

I would like to simply say how disappointed and disgusted I was watching the Sept. 20 council meeting on how Mayor van den Broek spoke to council which was held on zoom.

How the mayor could show such disrespect for Councillor Gayle Martin was beyond acceptable, and I can now see why the mayor was sanctioned by all the councillors for conduct unbecoming and harassing a City staff member, which I am not sure she has even apologized for after an independent investigation confirmed.

During that meeting, I saw Mayor van den Broek roll her eyes and smirk which is very unprofessional.

Kelly Lough, Langley

• READ MORE: Seniors centre hosts candidate gathering for City election

• READ MORE: When and where to cast ballots for City and Township races

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Letter to the Editor

