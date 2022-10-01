LETTER: Langley City council meeting dynamics eye-opening

Dear Editor,

I would like to simply say how disappointed and disgusted I was watching the Sept. 20 council meeting on how Mayor van den Broek spoke to council which was held on zoom.

How the mayor could show such disrespect for Councillor Gayle Martin was beyond acceptable, and I can now see why the mayor was sanctioned by all the councillors for conduct unbecoming and harassing a City staff member, which I am not sure she has even apologized for after an independent investigation confirmed.

During that meeting, I saw Mayor van den Broek roll her eyes and smirk which is very unprofessional.

Kelly Lough, Langley

.

• READ MORE: Seniors centre hosts candidate gathering for City election

• READ MORE: When and where to cast ballots for City and Township races

.

Letter to the Editor