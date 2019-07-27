Share your opinion with editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

LETTER: Langley City council should be governed by sense and rationality

A City taxpayer is critical of the sentimental decision making of one council member.

Dear Editor,

When Langley City councillors were elected last fall, homelessness was a known issue within the City limits. June 24 council meeting, they voted in favour of the need for a second vote to ban homeless sleeping in Rotary Centennial Park.

Councillor Rosemary Wallace was the only ‘no’ vote, citing her “heart could not support this bylaw.”

City councillors are voted to council to apply their overview of situations, critical thinking and problem solving efforts to best practices for civic situations. ‘Heart support’ of bylaws is rarely a criteria needed in a bylaw vote. Criteria to provide rational, on-topic arguments issues is required.

Councillor Storteboom put forth a well-thought out, on-topic series of comments towards this important council vote.

Councillor Wallace offered impractical nebulous “lack of heart support” points, irrelevant to the issue. She felt she must state/stress that she ‘meant not disrespect to council when she voted against the second ban, as she “believes her colleagues are doing the best they can.”

As a Langley City voter/taxpayer, I, too, stress no disrespect of Councillor Wallace, probably, too, doing the best she can – possibly learning to incorporate problem solving and critical thinking, rational criteria, and on-topic arguments on City issues rather than impractical, specious unrelated “heart support” criteria.

As Langley City councillors, the job is to make clear arguments, on topic, often on difficult (and political) decisions. Nothing to do with ‘heart’ feelings but well reasoned, verbally adept policies for the City to put forward to higher levels of government, both provincial and federal who have much greater policy/implementation abilities than municipal bodies.

Thank you, Langley City councillors, for your effort and informed opinions on addressing important City issues.

Sybil Carter, Langley City

Previous story
LETTER: Climate ‘emergency’ based on falsified data – one writer argues

Just Posted

LETTER: Climate ‘emergency’ based on falsified data – one writer argues

A Fernridge man doesn’t believe Township staff are equipped to report on climate change

VIDEO: Jazz is in the air… and everywhere else around town in Fort Langley

Second annual jazz and arts festival draws grooving crowds and bopping musicians

VIDEO: Trevor Linden comes to Langley for Club 16 pre-registration event

New location becomes fitness chain’s largest facility and lowest-priced gym in city

VIDEO: Fort Langley transforms into ‘the Big Easy’

Mardi Gras-style parade down Glover Rd officially starts jazz and arts festival

VIDEO: Fort Langley jazz fest kicks off with outdoor blues show

Numerous blues artists performed inside the walls of the Fort Langley National Historic Site Friday

VIDEO: Public given glimpse of new dementia village in Langley

Founder Elroy Jespersen was delighted with the final results of a vision he had years ago for care

Powell scores 3 TDs as Roughriders trounce Lions 45-18

B.C. drops rematch with Saskatchewan, falls to 1-6

Polar bears, sandflies: B.C. fugitives may be going on 5 days in Manitoba wilderness

Police spotted a polar bear while searching the vast terrain of northern Manitoba for two Port Alberni men

Okanagan wildfire doubles in size as crews battle windy, dry conditions

Richter Mountain Wildfire, in the Similkameen near Cawston, now 250 hectares large

Five survivors confirmed in float plane crash north of Port Hardy

Seair Seaplanes has confirmed that one of its float planes was in a ‘serious accident’ that left four dead

B.C. ticket wins $60 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw

None of the six Maxmillions prizes were claimed

RCMP getting air support from military in hunt for B.C. homicide suspects

The two Port Alberni men are charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck

B.C.’s police watchdog deployed after woman goes into medical distress in jail cell

Woman found in medical distress while being held in RCMP cells

One man dead after two-car crash in Abbotsford

22-year-old male dead after Friday afternoon crash, APD conducting ongoing investigation

Most Read