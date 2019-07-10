LETTER: Langley City dog owner warns of raccoon sightings

Brad Niessen suggests being aware of predators when walking dogs near Douglas Park

Dear Editor,

Re: [Family dog reported killed by raccoons near Trail park, Langley Advance Times online, July 5]

Beware of the raccoons near Douglas Park!

Saturday I was walking by Douglas Park and low and behold, there was a raccoon making his way through one of those vacant lots across from Douglas Park.

I know a lot of people (including myself), frequent this area with their dogs.

Some keep their furry friends on a leash, some don’t.

So please everybody, keep your eyes open for these friendly looking guys, cause you wouldn’t want them to get ahold of your loved one, like they did in Trail.

Brad Niessen, Langley City

.

Editor’s Note: Turned out a 10-year-old Shih Tzu named Lucy, thought to be mauled and assumed killed by a trio of raccoons last week in Trail, has found alive and is under vet care and supervision.

Read More: B.C. dog thought to have been killed by raccoons found alive by Good Samaritan

LETTER: Some Fort demolitions in order

LETTER: Langley City dog owner warns of raccoon sightings

