LETTER: Langley City man questions why fight against racism seems never ending

Dear Editor,

Re.: Story Security guard attacked by man in racist tirade outside Kelowna COVID vaccine clinic, langleyadvancetimes.com, July 15

Unfortunately, there are many stories like this we hear about then there are ones that never reach the media.

Really, I don’t know what to say because over the years you just run out of words that speak out against hate and racism but then again one is awaken over and over again with reality.

Hate is a tormented soul.

Cran Campbell, Langley City

