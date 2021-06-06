LETTER: Langley City man says politics and religion long parted ways

Letter writer chides politicians for not following the moral lessons of religion

Dear Editor,

[Re: Letter – Keep religion out of politics, Langley Advance Times, May 20]

Religion has been out of politics for quite some time, particularly rules like “Thou shall not steal, Thou shall not lie, Thou shall not kill, Thou shall not commit adultery and several more.

Wouldn’t be nice if we had some politicians who followed a few of these rules?

Walter Stunder, Langley City

