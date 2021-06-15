Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek organized the Winter Wonderland fund-raiser which was Jan. 25, 2020. (Langley Advance Times file)

Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek organized the Winter Wonderland fund-raiser which was Jan. 25, 2020. (Langley Advance Times file)

LETTER: Langley City mayor voices support for department RCMP superintendent

Mayor said she’s been working to get senior RCMP officer back

Dear Editor,

Re: [LETTER: Resident lambasts Langley City mayor and council over gala aftermath, langleyadvancetimes.com, May 26]

I want Amy and everyone else to know that I supported and will continue to support Murray Power 100 per cent.

He was removed by the RCMP without any consultation or notice to the City or Township of Langley. I have continuously worked with Mayor Froese and the Township to have him returned.

I share your frustrations but can assure you that I have done everything within my authority to prevent this from happening.

As for the gala, we did our jobs – as mayor, it is part of my duty under the Community Charter to build community relations. Previous Langley mayors have done events like this.

We brought the community together and helped raise $56,000 for our local hospital to buy medical equipment for women’s health issues. I believe in helping my community to make it safer and healthier for everyone. Raising funds for our hospital allows taxpayer money to be better spent at other levels.

As I have a bit more knowledge and information than I can share, what I can say is that I have no concerns about the actions of the RCMP members including Supt. Power. They stepped up to support our community with their time and their own money.

There was no scheme. The RCMP members contributed over $9,000 of their own money to the evening and that is a positive community supported action.

Two reviews have shown that. The first independent review clearly indicates, and I will quote from Mr. Gill’s Report: The investigation did identify that this gala review was just another matter of conflict within the council …it is important to note that issues I heard about transcend the gala.”

Some politicians on City council have engaged in personal attacks on myself since before the last election. The successful Mayor’s Gala was just another topic they sought to create chaos for their own personal reasons.

The independent Langley City investigator Mr. Paul Gill found the event was properly conducted and did not violate any local laws or policy. I will continue to serve in the best interests of Langley City first and foremost, and hope all of council will focus on the same.

Amy, I share your concerns and I also wish Supt. Power well as he deserves much better than this. He and his members gave so much to all of us, and this repayment was not appropriate. I can only hope the truth fully comes out at some point in time because that is what everyone deserves. Unfortunately, some wrong things in life cannot be rectified.

Mayor Val van den Broek, Langley City

.

• READ MORE: Langley’s top cop reassigned amid charity gala questions

• READ MORE: Additional review of Langley City mayor’s gala ordered by council

• READ MORE: Langley City council orders third report on mayor’s gala along with review of policing

Langley CityLangley RCMPLetter to the Editor

Previous story
LETTER: Religion doesn’t have a lock on morality, Langley resident writes

Just Posted

Members of the Langley Christian High School donated blood to mark their milestone year. (Left to right) Kiera Hummelman, Camryn Visscher, Jayde Campbell, Grace Bennett, Danae Vanderveen, Cynthia McCarthy (teacher), Carson Foster, Josh Nelson, Carsen Grim hope to inspire others to donate. (Grace Bennett/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley Christian grads roll up their sleeves to donate blood

Students went to a mobile clinic and hope to inspire others to donate

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Religion doesn’t have a lock on morality, Langley resident writes

People must ultimately decide for themselves how to act

A letter from a senior RCMP officer in Langley said Mounties who attended a mayor’s gala in January of 2020 used their own money. Controversy over the event has dogged mayor Val van den Broek (R) and resulted in the reassignment of Langley RCMP Supt. Murray Power (L). (file)
Langley RCMP officers used ‘own money’ to attend mayor’s gala, senior officer says

‘I would not want there to be a belief that the police officers had done something untoward’

On June 3, the <strong>Langley Advance Times</strong> published a two-page poster for the public to put up in their windows. A local parent is calling on all businesses with signs to take part in a sign challenge and post messages to local grads.
LETTER: Langley mom hopes to incite sign ‘war’ to send messages to grads

Students finishing high school have missed out on so many rites of passage, letter writer says

Cloverdale – Langley City MP Tamara Jansen produced a video that argues a proposed law against so-called conversion therapy would have forbidden a young man from seeking church counselling. (file)
VIDEO: Cloverdale Langley City MP Tamara Jansen produced video opposing ban on conversion therapy

Claims law would have forbidden man from seeking counsel from the church

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in a plenary session at the G7 Summit in Carbis Bay, England on Friday June 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada donating 13M surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses to poor countries

Trudeau says the government will pay for 87 million shots to be distributed to poor countries

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) is scored on by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez, not pictured, during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Habs fall 4-1 to Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of NHL semifinal series

Match was Montreal’s first game outside of Canada in 2021

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick, assistant deputy speaker at the B.C. legislature, presides over committee discussions. The legislature is completing its delayed spring session this week, with most MLAs participating by video conference. (Hansard TV)
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 infections dip below 100 over weekend

Only 68 new cases recorded Monday, four additional deaths

Robert Nelson, 35, died after being stabbed at a homeless camp in Abbotsford on April 7 of this year.
Mom pleads for information about son’s killing at Abbotsford homeless camp

Robert Nelson, 35, described as ‘man who stood for justice, honour, respect’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The BC Ferries website went down for a short while Monday morning following a provincial announcement that recreational travel between health authorities can resume Tuesday. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries’ website crashes in wake of provincial reopening announcement

Website back up now, recreational travel between health regions to resume as of Tuesday

The Kamloops Indian Residential School is photographed using a drone in Kamloops, B.C., Monday, June, 14, 2021. The remains of 215 children were discovered buried near the former school earlier this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Communities grapple with what to do with former residential and day schools

Some tear them down as a tool to help healing, others repurpose them as tools for moving forward

Police arrest the suspect in an attempted armed bank robbery on June 2 at the Scotiabank at Gladwin Road and South Fraser Way in Abbotsford. (Photo by Garry Amyot)
Abbotsford bank robbery suspect who was stopped by customers faces more charges

Neil Simpson now faces total of eight charges, up from the initial two

FILE – Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. watching U.K.’s COVID struggles but don’t think province will see similar pitfalls

Studies show that one dose of vaccine is only 33 per cent effective in preventing B.1.617.2 spread

Most Read