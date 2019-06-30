Len Latimer walked his dog at Douglas Park on a sunny City afternoon. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Langley City needs downtown dog park

Pretty city deterring crime but encouraging dog walkers to enjoy scenery

Dear Editor,

We would like to commend Langley City for their creaticve management of crime and homelessness her in our city.

We have seen a big improvement with a lot of the Crime Commission’s study recommendations being implemented.

One new develpment, though, has now begun to surface. A good percentage of the people who live in our many new apartments have one or two dogs.

Our city is beautifully lit, and the many flower plantings make it a lovely place to walk and enjoy.

Is there any place around St. Joseph’s Square in the downtown area that we could have designated as a much needed “dog park,” along with signage directing to same?

Marie Smith, Langley City

_________________________________

Would you like to share your opinion

on this or another subject?

Email: editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
LETTER: Oil must flow until alternative available

Just Posted

VIDEO: Biggest Stay Gold Custom Car Show yet filled the playing fields at H.D. Stafford school in Langley

Attendance was up, which will mean more funds for mental health

VIDEO: Tight squeeze: road building equipment crashes into Canada Customs building at Aldergrove border crossing

Roof buckled and support pillar was bent in crash

Orphaned black bears given temporary home in Langley

Critter Care Wildlife Society foster cubs after mother killed on Sunshine Coast highway

Teen campers raise fire concerns near Murrayville

Neighbours feared teens camping in the woods could spark a fire

More late-night bus service pondered for Langley

TransLink will study expanding night routes to all communities

VIDEO: Garbage-hauling ship arrives in B.C. after journey from Philippines

Authorities say the containers will be unloaded before being moved to a Burnaby incineration facility

Kevin Durant to leave Golden State Warriors, sign with Brooklyn Nets

A ruptured right Achilles tendon could keep him out the entire next season

Crash snarls traffic on Golden Ears Bridge

Canada Day long weekend traffic was slow Sunday afternoon

Health Canada warns diabetics some older insulin pumps at risk for cyberattacks

Certain pumps made between 2010 and 2015 are at risk

What’s in a name? How Canada’s national birthday as we know it came to be

This year marks the 140th anniversary of a public holiday honouring Confederation

From the Raptors to Doug Ford: Canadiana references abound at Rolling Stones

Popular classics ‘Paint It Black,’ ‘Gimme Shelter,’ ‘Honky Tonk Woman,’ were balanced with a selection of fan favourites

Wide grins and historic handshake for Trump, Kim at DMZ

Trump became the first sitting American leader to step into North Korea

Cyclist dead after collision with car in Burnaby

RCMP are still investigating

Industry watchdog pushing for safeguards for vulnerable Canadian investors

The protections would particularly help seniors

Most Read