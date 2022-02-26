Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Langley City needs to rethink tax increases

Local resident encourages council to sharpen their pencils in an age when so many are struggling

Dear Mayor Van den Broek and council

The late Premier W.A.C Bennett was a strong adherent of “Taking a second look.”

Your decision to reconsider the tax increases levied on single family detached homes is to be commended. An average increase of $349 is burdensome if not unconscionable.

There is an untold number of seniors and young couples in Langley City who are struggling to put food on their tables. The seniors are on fixed incomes and some young couples must work two jobs to keep their heads above the water. I know of young couples that work different shifts so that one of them can be at home to look after their young children. Madame Mayor for these seniors and young families $349 is an enormous amount of money.

It was reported that the proposal to further increase the budget was predicated on funding an environmental sustainability coordinator at a cost of $127,500. Huh? What are we going to sustain? The economy? The public transportation system? The railway that traverses the City?

The City of Langley is not located in a cocoon.We play a small part in the economy of British Columbia. We are surrounded by the City of Surrey on the west and Langley Township on the other three sides.

We are part of Metro Vancouver and have a very small voice in its government. All of these governing bodies with which we interact are subject to the whims of the province.

I am confident that the City’s chief operating officer and members of the senior staff are quite capable of interceding on the City’s behalf in all matters relative to “sustainability” that would affect Langley City.

Madame Mayor and members of council, I urge you to abandon the idea of further adding to the tax burden by establishing a sustainability department in City Hall. Indeed, I would further suggest that you seriously consider limiting the tax increase to the rate of inflation.

Aubrey Searle, Langley City

.

• READ MORE: City delays decision on tax increase

• READ MORE: International Women’s Day 2022 event welcomes Orange Shirt Day founder

.

