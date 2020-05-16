Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files) Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Langley City not cutting taxes, but rather rolling back increase

Reader wants residents to know property taxes are still going up 1.83 per cent

Dear Editor,

Re: [City cuts taxes, April 30, Langley Advance Times]

The media often displays a propensity to twist the truth to spin a certain narrative, oftentimes intentionally or unintentionally misleading the public in the process.

The headlines are in fact sometimes the exact opposite of the truth.

Your headline is a perfect example of why the media has fallen into such disrepute.

If one just reads the front page headline, ”City cuts taxes” one would be perfectly justified in assuming that taxes are actually being cut. That’s what the headline reads. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Your article states “Langley City is rolling back property taxes” and “chopping homeowner rates.”

PRIOR TO COVID: Langley City residents face 6.98 per cent hike in taxes and utility fees

The words “slashing” and “reducing” further create the impression that taxes are going down.

Actually, the truth is that taxes, once again, are actually going up, not going down.

The City has not cut taxes.

City residents are facing an actual increase of nearly two per cent, while Township residents face a tax increase of two per cent across the board.

RELATED: Langley Township property tax increase drops by half in face of COVID-19

Why was a rate increase of nearly seven per cent planned in the first place when the Consumer Price Index for Canada was less than one per cent in March, and two per cent during the past year?

The hard-working taxpayers of Langley are experiencing both reduced services and ever increasing taxes.

Andre’ Ouellette, Langley

POLL QUESTION: Can you pay your property taxes on time?

Coronavirus

Most Read