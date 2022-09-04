Development proposal no. 16-0300 is on the Surrey/Langley border and is one of the developments that will impact the Nicomekl River system. (City of Surrey agenda)

Development proposal no. 16-0300 is on the Surrey/Langley border and is one of the developments that will impact the Nicomekl River system. (City of Surrey agenda)

LETTER: Langley City resident concerned how land development impacts Nicomekl floodplain

Rainwater runs off the land instead of being absorbed into the ground

Dear Editor,

Letter sent to Langley City.

I am writing this letter as a concerned citizen regarding the higher levels of the Nicomekl floodplain when there are heavy rain falls.

With the development of apartment buildings being built and all the gardens being replaced there’s no place for the groundwater to be absorbed anymore.

All the rain water is now dumped in the Nicomekl River which is also now being silted over by run off.

The flood plain is not able to handle the run off from all the areas that are feeding into the river.

As we have seen in 2021 that the City had flooding and the houses around Brydon Lagoon were also very close to being flooded on the north side.

Since all the development happened I have noticed the level year by year being higher, and of course, climate change is not helping either.

Surrey also have big development plans, development proposal no 16-0300, for instance. This is off 196th Street and 46th Avenue, and will also flow in to the Nicomekl River.

All this is a disaster to happen if Langley City and Surrey do not take appropriate measures to work on a solution.

Gerard Deneve, Langley City

.

• READ MORE: Langley non-profit faced $50,000 bill after flooding

• READ MORE: November 2021 storm flooded parks and roads

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021Langley CityLetter to the Editor

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
OUR VIEW: Inflation also biting at cost of schools, health care

Just Posted

Sean Sinclaire with his bare metal 1932 Ford Roadster, a tribute to his late father. In 2021, it won the coveted Jimmy Shine award at the Aldergrove Good Times Cruise-In. This year, Sinclaire returns, as a judge. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: How Sean “Hollywood” Sinclaire built a bare metal hot rod that won at last year’s Cruise-In

Development proposal no. 16-0300 is on the Surrey/Langley border and is one of the developments that will impact the Nicomekl River system. (City of Surrey agenda)
LETTER: Langley City resident concerned how land development impacts Nicomekl floodplain

Money. (Black Press Media files)
OUR VIEW: Inflation also biting at cost of schools, health care

An illegal fire in the 26800 block of 20th Avenue Saturday night took 10 Langley Township fire trucks and 25 firefighters two and a half hours to extinguish on Saturday night. (File)
Fine expected in deliberately set Langley brush fire