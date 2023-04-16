LETTER: Langley City resident critical of rising grocery prices

Produce vegetables are displayed for sale at a grocery store in May 2022. Food costs continue to outpace overall inflation, but experts predict grocery prices to begin stabilizing this year as supply chains return to pre-pandemic levels. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

Dear Editor,

We are at war.

I have seen a $4 difference in the price of lean hamburger per kilogram at two different stores and needless to say high gouging prices at every food outlet I have walked into.

Enough with the dialogue of this and that is causing these high prices and dancing around this issue by giving us money from any government as if we were a tire with a flat and we need to get home. We are at home, but we can’t afford to maintain a balanced diet that we all hunger for.

Get the prices down that is the answer and the only solution!

This country has driven itself into borderline insanity with the housing costs and rental costs and with everything else that is emptying our bank accounts and our hopes for the future. Manipulations of food prices, the up and downs of gas prices, the war on drugs and the homelessness that has been going on for decades, and what are we left with but speculation.

Enough with coddling of big businesses that are making record profits while people are lining up at food banks and while people are becoming homeless, and while low-income Canadians have to decide whether to eat or to pay the rent, or while low-income housing is being demolished and are being replaced with market-priced housing.

Tell me where does it end?

Wars end with a final battle, and I wonder if we have reached that moment yet when all is quiet, when sanity creeps back in to our lives and when the change we have in our pockets has meaning again. Sanity is a pocketful of dreams waiting to be spent on feeding our hopes.

The question I have for myself, is there time left for a nation’s dream of affordability and when would this happen?

Cran Campbell, Langley City

.

• READ MORE: Chamber of commerce says minimum wage increase will drive inflation

• READ MORE: Grocery’s power imbalance has politicians, shoppers questioning rising prices

.

FoodinflationLetter to the Editor