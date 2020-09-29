Another local resident is expressing concern about traffic in the area of 208th Street and 48th Avenue, in response to a recent letter to the editor. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Langley City resident on bandwagon over 208th Street traffic problems

Another resident is voicing an opinion about traffic in the area of 208th Street and 48th Avenue

Dear Editor,

Re: [Local streets treated like race track, Langley Advance Times, Sept. 24]

I 100 per cent agree with Kelly Elrich’s letter to editor on Sept. 21.

I have lived on the corner of 47th Avenue and 208th Street for the last 15 years and have always enjoyed our backyard which backs onto 208th Street.

In the last few years it has been impossible to sit outside without the constant noise of cars and motorbikes that think they have to gun it to make it up the 208th hill.

Not to mention how dangerous the intersection is there, there’s usually a couple of accidents or near misses every month. There must be something that can be done for traffic calming. Would love to enjoy my backyard again.

Sherri Martin, Langley City

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the EditorTraffic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WEB POLL: Voting by mail or going to the polls in person?

Just Posted

BC Green Party announces candidate for Abbotsford South

Former provincial and municipal candidate Aird Flavelle seeks election

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 27

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Aldergrove farm invites artists for life drawing sessions

Art in the Country happens this Saturday, Oct. 3, at 26864 16th Ave

Three power outages in Langley, one caused by motor vehicle incident

BC Hydro crews are investigating

Langley East Liberal candidate denies NDP accusation of homophobia over crosswalk vote

Margaret Kunst said she has worked with LGBTQ youth with her PuCKS charity

105 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death as health officials urge B.C. to remember safety protocols

There are currently 1268 active cases, with 3,337 people under public health monitoring

B.C. nurses report rise in depression, anxiety, exhaustion due to pandemic

A new UBC study looks into how the COVID-19 response has impacted frontline nurses

National child-care plan could help Canada rebound from COVID-induced economic crisis: prof

A $2 billion investment this year could help parents during second wave of pandemic

Search suspended for Indigenous elder last seen mushroom picking in northwest B.C.

Mushroom picker Thomas (Tommy) Dennis has been missing since Sept. 16

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

16 MLAs retiring from B.C. politics add up to $20M in pensions: Taxpayers Federation

Taxpayers pay $4 for every dollar MLAs contribute to their pensions

‘Bonnie’ and ‘Henry’ among latest litter of service dog puppies

B.C. Alberta Guide Dogs names two pups after provincial health officer

B.C. VOTES 2020: Few solutions offered for ‘out of control’ camping

B.C. Liberals, NDP spend millions as problem keeps growing

Most Read