LETTER: Langley City senior concerned about rental housing’s rising costs

Local resident writes to prime minister

Dear Editor,

Open letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding fixed-income seniors and housing affordability.

This is a country-wide tragedy for seniors and a plight for all who need affordable housing or subsidized housing.

A right to have a safe and secure home where there is peace of mind has disappeared from this country, and the tragedy of this statement is it doesn’t matter what age you are at.

Affordable housing has become a commodity of suffering for people who seek to exist in an environment where greed has become the substance that is going to destroy this country.

Cran Campbell, Langley City

