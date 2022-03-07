Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media files)

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Langley City should fill ‘green’ job from current staff ranks

Letter writer concerned about rising municipal taxes

Dear Editor,

Re: [Limit tax increase to inflation rate, Langley Advance Times, Feb. 24]

I believe our council should step up, and I totally agree with Aubrey Searle and everything that was said about the unnecessary tax increase to homeowners.

I would like to add that I would hope that the people on City council are homeowners and will be paying the same increase as the rest of us.

If not, then I do not think they should be allowed to vote on issues such as this; they have nothing to lose.

As well, I think that if the City looked further at what they have in the people that are already employed, they would find that the position can be capably filled from within.

Jacquie Graham, Langley City

.

• READ MORE: City delayed decision on tax rates

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley CityLetter to the EditorProperty taxes

Previous story
Painful Truth: Peace requires more than golden arches and money

Just Posted

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Langley City should fill ‘green’ job from current staff ranks

Langley City fire chief Rory Thompson (left) formally received his fire chief’s helmet from then-acting chief Jim McIntee in 2011. On Monday, March 5, 2022, Thompson announced his retirement. (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley City fire chief who campaigned for tougher sprinkler laws is retiring

Vancouver Giants forward Payton Mount digs for the puck during Sunday’s (March 6) game against Kelowna Rockets at the Langley Events Centre. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants wrap up three-in-three with 5-4 home loss to Kelowna

Dr. Fiona Whittinging-Walsh is nominated for a 2022 YWCA Metro Vancouver Women of Distinction Award. (YWCA/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley educator nominated as a YWCA woman of distinction