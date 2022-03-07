LETTER: Langley City should fill ‘green’ job from current staff ranks

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media files)

Dear Editor,

Re: [Limit tax increase to inflation rate, Langley Advance Times, Feb. 24]

I believe our council should step up, and I totally agree with Aubrey Searle and everything that was said about the unnecessary tax increase to homeowners.

I would like to add that I would hope that the people on City council are homeowners and will be paying the same increase as the rest of us.

If not, then I do not think they should be allowed to vote on issues such as this; they have nothing to lose.

As well, I think that if the City looked further at what they have in the people that are already employed, they would find that the position can be capably filled from within.

Jacquie Graham, Langley City

Langley CityLetter to the EditorProperty taxes