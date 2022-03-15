Langley City council has given three readings to budget that includes a property tax increase for 2022. (Langley City website)

Langley City council has given three readings to budget that includes a property tax increase for 2022. (Langley City website)

LETTER: Langley City tax increase piles on top of other cost hikes

City resident would like council to realize that the added cost is too much of a burden

To the council Langley City,

Re: [City tax hike gets approval, Langley Advance Times, March 10]

It was very disappointing to read that the majority of the council did not seem to listen to the voters regarding keeping the taxes down in this very financially challenging time for most of the voters of Langley City.

There is still time on March the 21 to have this changed, and the voters will remember this with the upcoming election.

To have Councillor Albrecht saying it is just $10 a year on most tax bills shows me that some councillors are out of touch with the real world.

There are a lot more price increases this year fuel prices (over $2 per litre), carbon taxes, property tax increases ($349 for most single detached houses), home improvement prices (yes some people do own homes), grocery prices, and home insurance (and yes most people have to pay this). These are only a few.

So yes, $10 more is a lot if you don’t have all this. It all adds up.

So again I urge the council to reconsider this proposal and see how they can keep the tax rate down.

Gerard de Neve, Langley City

.

• READ MORE: Langley City delays decision on tax increase

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley CityLetter to the EditorProperty taxes

Previous story
LETTER: Langley senior concerned about Putin’s real aims in attacking Ukraine

Just Posted

Some of the items seized during a month-long Langley RCMP violence suppression campaign in the wake of several shooting incidents. (RCMP)
Langley RCMP seize weapons, drugs and money in violence suppression campaign

Langley City council has given three readings to budget that includes a property tax increase for 2022. (Langley City website)
LETTER: Langley City tax increase piles on top of other cost hikes

Marjorie Mazerall celebrated her 100th birthday on Feb. 28. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
A Langley veteran celebrates turning 100

Team Tardi will play one last game, the Best Of The West in April, then the players will go their separate ways. (left to right). Skip: Tyler Tardi. Third: Sterling Middleton. Second: Jason Ginter. Lead: Jordan Tardi. Coach: Paul Tardi. (File)
Team Tardi disbands after skip has ‘unexpected’ opportunity