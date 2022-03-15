LETTER: Langley City tax increase piles on top of other cost hikes

City resident would like council to realize that the added cost is too much of a burden

Langley City council has given three readings to budget that includes a property tax increase for 2022. (Langley City website)

To the council Langley City,

Re: [City tax hike gets approval, Langley Advance Times, March 10]

It was very disappointing to read that the majority of the council did not seem to listen to the voters regarding keeping the taxes down in this very financially challenging time for most of the voters of Langley City.

There is still time on March the 21 to have this changed, and the voters will remember this with the upcoming election.

To have Councillor Albrecht saying it is just $10 a year on most tax bills shows me that some councillors are out of touch with the real world.

There are a lot more price increases this year fuel prices (over $2 per litre), carbon taxes, property tax increases ($349 for most single detached houses), home improvement prices (yes some people do own homes), grocery prices, and home insurance (and yes most people have to pay this). These are only a few.

So yes, $10 more is a lot if you don’t have all this. It all adds up.

So again I urge the council to reconsider this proposal and see how they can keep the tax rate down.

Gerard de Neve, Langley City

